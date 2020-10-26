-
It’s no secret that the U.S. population is aging. And with that comes the need for more medical professionals.
In a final flurry of activity from the legislative session, Gov. Rick Scott this week will take action on heavily debated health, education and tax…
Scott received a handful of health-care bills, including a measure (HB 221) that addresses a controversial health-insurance issue known as "balance…
After the issues sailed through committees, the House is poised to pass a series of bills dealing with health-care regulations.The House took up the bills…
Several bills working their way through the Florida Legislature would give nurse practitioners the ability to prescribe stronger medications and...
Physician assistants and advanced registered nurse practitioners won another round Wednesday in their battle to gain expanded drug-prescribing powers,…
Florida physicians would be allowed to double the number of certified medical assistants under their supervision under legislation that passed the…
Florida TaxWatch’s recent report, “Diagnosing the Debate,” offers data that support proposals before the Legislature that would allow nurse practitioners…