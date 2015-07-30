West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Volusia

The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of the West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne disease, in Volusia County Wednesday.

Health officials are expecting more cases, and warn residents to get rid of standing water and wear protective clothing.

Most West Nile Virus infections are mild, but about one percent of cases can cause permanent neurological damage, paralysis and even death. There is no treatment or vaccine for the virus.

Florida had 69 cases of West Nile Virus in 2012.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando.