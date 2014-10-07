Community Confirms 3rd West Nile Case

Health officials have issued an alert after a third person was diagnosed with West Nile virus in Volusia County.

Officials said in a statement Monday "there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill."

The alert issued urges residents to take extra precaution to avoid mosquitoes. West Nile is most commonly transmitted to human by mosquitoes.

A woman in Volusia County was diagnosed with the virus last month. WKMG reports that the second person infected is a woman in her 30s; the third case involves an elderly man.

Officials have not released the name, age or gender of the latest West Nile victims.

The best way to avoid mosquitoes is to empty all standing water and wear long sleeves, long pants and use mosquito repellant.