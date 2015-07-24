West Nile Case Confirmed

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus for 2015. The case comes from Walton County.

Credit Ramon Portellano

Department officials are urging Floridians and visitors to protect themselves against the virus. It’s a mosquito borne illness that often causes mild flu like symptoms but can sometimes be severe especially in elderly patients with weakened immune systems. Most people who get the virus will have no signs, but the department says anyone with a severe reaction should seek medical treatment. Health officials recommend taking precautions such as dumping out any standing water near your home, covering exposed skin while outdoors or using bug repellant.

