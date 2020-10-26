-
As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection. Health…
Leon County’s Health Department is warning of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the area. There have been no human cases in Leon, but...
Monday the Florida Department of Health in Duval County announced the confirmation of another new human case of the West Nile Virus infection in...
Monday a new human case of the West Nile Virus infection was confirmed in Duval County.
There’s now another case of the West Nile Virus in Bay County, bringing the total to five.
Bay County now has a fourth human case of West Nile Virus.
Public health officials confirm a third person on the First Coast has been infected with the West Nile virus.
With a new one reported this month, Bay County now has three cases of the West Nile Virus. Health officials are urging residents to be cautious of the...
One human case of West Nile virus infection has been confirmed in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, which...
Bay County health officials are reporting an additional human case of the West Nile Virus. They’re urging residents to remain diligent in protecting...