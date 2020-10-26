mosquito-borne disease

-
The number of reported Zika cases in Florida this year has increased to 80, while a baby has been born with a condition known as congenital Zika syndrome,…
Monday the Florida Department of Health in Duval County announced the confirmation of another new human case of the West Nile Virus infection in...
Bay County health officials are reporting an additional human case of the West Nile Virus. They’re urging residents to remain diligent in protecting...
While the number is down from the past two years, Florida has had 59 reported cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in 2018, according to a state…
A recently published study suggests medicine used to kill fleas and ticks in household pets might be effective at stopping mosquito-borne outbreaks in…
Residents of these islands have waged many campaigns against disease-carrying mosquitoes. But there's still not much agreement at public meetings about how the mosquitoes should be controlled.
A genetically engineered mosquito could stop the Zika virus from spreading.
Florida is up to 50 cases of Zika virus, including six in Central Florida. That’s with two new South Florida infections added Monday to the Florida…
Zika infections have been confirmed in nine pregnant women in the United States, including one who gave birth to a baby with a rare birth defect, health…
Three pregnant Florida women have contracted the Zika virus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Researchers are studying possible links…