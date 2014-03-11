Save the Date - Come Meet Us!

© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida | By Carol Gentry
Published March 11, 2014 at 8:45 AM EDT
HNF_selfie_(2).jpg
Sam Dolson

Health News Florida is coming to Tallahassee, the place where we have more eAlert subscribers than anywhere else in Florida, for a meet-and-greet on Monday, March 24. And you're invited.

It will be at Andrews 228, across from the Capitol, from 5 to 7  p.m.

As founder and editor of our non-profit news service, I'll be there, along with staff members Lottie Watts and Mary Shedden, who joined us a few months ago from The Tampa Tribune.

In addition, you'll get to meet the leaders of WUSF Public Media, which has been our home since September 2012.

Please put it on your calendar!

