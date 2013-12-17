© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

$4.4M More for Health Clinics

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published December 17, 2013 at 10:58 AM EST

Another $4.4 million is heading to Florida health centers to help them sign up residents for health insurance.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, announced that 46 community health centers will receive the federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Centers are hiring staff for roles including outreach workers, certified application specialists and navigators to help low-income residents apply for health insurance and possible subsidies through Healthcare.gov.

The latest grants add to the $8.1 million given to the same centers earlier this year for the same purpose. Community health centers are a major focus of enrollment efforts, as 44 percent of their patients are uninsured, officials said. As of the end of September, Florida clinics had hired 163 people with earlier grants.

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareenrollmentU.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesHealthCare.govAffordable Care Actnavigators
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content