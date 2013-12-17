$4.4M More for Health Clinics

Another $4.4 million is heading to Florida health centers to help them sign up residents for health insurance.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, announced that 46 community health centers will receive the federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Centers are hiring staff for roles including outreach workers, certified application specialists and navigators to help low-income residents apply for health insurance and possible subsidies through Healthcare.gov.

The latest grants add to the $8.1 million given to the same centers earlier this year for the same purpose. Community health centers are a major focus of enrollment efforts, as 44 percent of their patients are uninsured, officials said. As of the end of September, Florida clinics had hired 163 people with earlier grants.