-
Immigrant advocates say the U.S. government is allowing migrant children at a Florida facility to languish in "prison-like conditions" after crossing the…
-
Florida has been awarded $61.7 million to help fight opioid addiction, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The federal…
-
Adventist Health System will pay more than $2 million dollars to settle allegations it used leftover chemotherapy drugs.The Justice Department says…
-
Federal officials say more than 1.6 million Floridians have signed up for Obamacare or had their coverage automatically renewed since last…
-
The University of Florida is involved in a federal settlement to repay nearly $20 million to the United States government. The U.S. Department of...
-
About 9.9 million people have signed up and paid for health insurance under President Barack Obama's health care law, the administration said Tuesday, a…
-
North Broward Hospital District's Broward Health has offered nearly $70 million to settle allegations the taxpayer-supported health district committed…
-
Thousands of seniors in the Tampa Bay area may be helping train the next generation of health professionals.The University of South Florida, in…
-
After months of federal negotiations and proposals floated by Gov. Rick Scott, the House and the Senate, lawmakers on Saturday reached tentative…
-
Pointing to their knowledge about Medicaid-related issues, three Florida groups Monday asked a judge to allow them to file a brief on behalf of the…