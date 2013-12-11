FL Leads Enrollment on Healthcare.gov

More Floridians are signing up for the new federal health insurance program than residents in any other state, with nearly 18,000 registering over the last two months.

According to figures released Wednesday, nearly 14,500 Floridians signed up under the Affordable Care Act in November. That compares to about 11,000 in Texas.

Florida's November enrollment figures are considerably higher than the 3,500 in October when sign-ups were dwarfed by technical glitches with healthcare.gov. But it's still far less than what officials originally had projected.

Enrollment statistics from the Health and Human Services Department show that 364,682 people nationwide have signed up for private coverage as of Nov. 30. That figure is less than one-third of the 1.2 million people officials had originally projected would enroll nationwide by the end of November.