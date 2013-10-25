FL Adds Medicaid Managed Care Contracts

A report from analyst firm Stifel says Florida has added four more Medicaid managed care contracts in addition to the two insurers, Centene and WellCare, that were awarded contracts in September.

In October, the state gave contracts to Aetna, Amerigroup, UnitedHealth and Molina.

Sunshine State Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corp., won more contracts in September than any other company that bid for a part of the Florida Medicaid program as it transitions to managed-care plans for all of its enrollees. The additional plans added this month “dilute the prior big winners,” according to the report from analyst Thomas Carroll of Stifel.

Analysts estimate billions of dollars are at stake with these Medicaid contracts. When Centene and WellCare were the only two companies that were awarded the contracts, Stifel predicted Centene could earn between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion; WellCare’s revenues were predicted between $434 million and $1 billion.

The new insurers were awarded contracts in: