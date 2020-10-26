-
The multibillion-dollar merger between Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. closed on Thursday after meeting all regulatory requirements,…
Stockholders of Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc., and Centene Corp. approved a proposed merger between two of the largest players in Florida’s…
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plan s may soon merge with a St. Louis-based company to create one of the biggest insurers in the country. But that means...
Centene is spending more than $15 billion on rival WellCare to dive deeper into government-funded health coverage in the same week that President Donald…
WellCare Health Plans Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Tampa-based company said it had a profit…
The Florida Department of Health has decided to award Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans with a statewide contract to care for children with complex...
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans has completed a $2.5 billion deal to buy health plans that will expand its business in the Midwest and a firm that is a…
A managed-care plan owned by the North Broward and South Broward hospital districts is fighting a state decision to eliminate it from providing Medicaid…
The state expects to turn over management of the care of medically fragile children to a subsidiary of WellCare Health Plans beginning in January. The…
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, a major player in Florida’s Medicaid market, announced a $2.5 billion deal Tuesday that includes buying managed-care…