The multibillion-dollar merger between Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. closed on Thursday after meeting all regulatory requirements,…
Stockholders of Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc., and Centene Corp. approved a proposed merger between two of the largest players in Florida’s…
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plan s may soon merge with a St. Louis-based company to create one of the biggest insurers in the country. But that means...
Centene is spending more than $15 billion on rival WellCare to dive deeper into government-funded health coverage in the same week that President Donald…
Centene announced it will offer health insurance plans on Florida's Affordable Care Act exchange for the first time, joining Florida Blue and Molina, who…
WellCare Health Plans has made an offer for the Medicare Advantage insurance plans that Aetna plans to shed, according to Reuters.WellCare, which employs…
A report from analyst firm Stifel says Florida has added four more Medicaid managed care contracts in addition to the two insurers, Centene and WellCare,…
Three companies stand out as major winners in Florida’s competition for contracts in the Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program for Long-Term Care, a…