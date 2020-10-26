-
CVS Health swung back to a profit in the second quarter, thanks to an influx of health insurance revenue, and the company raised its 2019 forecast beyond…
In the not-too-distant future, your health insurance, your prescription drugs and some of your treatment may come from the same company.Insurers are…
Health insurer Aetna has reached a settlement with people whose privacy was compromised when their HIV status was visible through the clear address windows on envelopes sent to them.
The $69 billion merger of the drug store chain CVS with insurer Aetna is about several things. Depending on whom you ask, it's about transforming the pharmacy store experience, getting a stronger foothold in lucrative sales of specialty prescription drugs — or about preparing for a future threat from Amazon.
By combining a health insurer with a drugstore chain, CVS is looking to provide more care from its network of stores. The deal would also give the merged companies more clout with drugmakers.
CVS Health Corp will pay $207 for each share of Aetna Inc., in a massive acquisition. CVS plans to expand its low-cost medical clinics to serve Aetna's more than 22 million members.
"Aetna's privacy violation devastated people whose neighbors and family learned their intimate health information," a legal group representing customers says. Aetna calls its mistake "unacceptable."
Doctors treating people addicted to opioids often need approval from insurers before giving drugs that ease withdrawal. The delay can be risky for patients. Insurers are starting to come around.
The two healthcare giants said they were no longer pursuing the deal. A federal judge blocked the merger in January, citing its likely adverse effect on competition in the health insurance market.
In his decision, Judge John Bates said he believed health insurance giant Aetna had tried to leverage its original support for Obamacare to get federal approval for its acquisition of rival Humana.