Mayor says Moffitt Cancer Center still has a home in St. Petersburg

Health News Florida | By Mark Parker - St. Pete Catalyst
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:29 PM EDT
Tampa-based Moffitt Cancer Center has eyed Pasco County and St. Petersburg for expansion. Moffitt’s 360,000-square-foot Pasco facility is slated to open in January.
Tampa-based Moffitt Cancer Center has eyed Pasco County and St. Petersburg for expansion. Moffitt’s 360,000-square-foot Pasco facility is slated to open in January.

The city recently approved construction of apartment towers on downtown property once earmarked for Moffitt expansion. Mayor Ken Welch tells the St. Pete Catalyst the cancer institute is not out of picture.

Twin high-rise apartment buildings will soon rise on land that was once proposed for Moffitt Cancer Center’s expansion into St. Petersburg.

While Mayor Ken Welch passed on Moffitt’s offer for the downtown site in 2022, he says the cancer institute could still find a home in the city.

In a report by the St. Pete Catalyst, Welch says he has remained in contact with Moffitt leadership about building on other locations “that made sense in the city.”

The original $350 million proposal would have paired Moffitt’s three-story, 75,000-square-foot facility with a 30-story residential tower and 14-story hotel developed by Atlanta-based TPA Group.

Moffitt and TPA Group offered the city $5 million for the 3.05-acre site and an abutting parcel in 2022. However, Welch scrapped the plan due to its lack of affordable and workforce housing units and a discounted sales price.

Last week, the city council approved a $225 million development on the property that will include two 31-story apartment towers.

Welch tells the St. Pete Catalyst the other locations under discussion could give Moffitt a larger footprint.

Tampa-based Moffitt has eyed Pasco County and St. Petersburg for expansion, prioritizing the former when the TPA Group proposal was rejected.

Moffitt’s 360,000-square-foot Pasco facility, which will anchor the 775-acre Speros innovation life sciences campus in Land O’ Lakes, is slated to open in January.

Click here to read the entire story by the St. Pete Catalyst.
Moffitt Cancer CenterSt. PetersburgPasco Countyhospitalscancer
Mark Parker - St. Pete Catalyst
