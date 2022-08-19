Moffitt Cancer Center will expand its patient services at a new location in south Hillsborough

Moffitt Cancer Center is purchasing nine acres in south Hillsborough County for a new ambulatory center.

Moffitt has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel at the southeast intersection of East College Avenue and 27th Street South in Ruskin, less than a mile from Interstate 75.

The purchase is expected to be final in November, and the final zoning approval is expected by the end of the year.

The 75,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to break ground in early 2023, with completion by late 2024.

The facility will offer a host of services, including screening and diagnostics, advanced imaging, clinical lab services, blood draw, biopsies, medical oncology, radiation oncology, infusion, pharmacy and clinical trials.

Moffitt projects to serve nearly 9,000 patients and create 150 jobs within the first five years of the facility opening.

“Moffitt is building incredible momentum to expand our footprint and bring cancer care closer to where our patients live,” Patrick Hwu, president and CEO of Moffitt, said in a news release. “We are laser-focused on future expansions that will allow us to create a Moffitt health system to address the growing cancer burden in the state of Florida.”

The south Hillsborough facility is the latest in Moffitt's regional expansion. A Pasco County development - located on 775 acres north of Tampa - is the largest expansion in the cancer center’s history

Moffitt, based in north Hillsborough County, says it is also pursuing opportunities to serve patients in Pinellas County.

