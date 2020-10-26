-
The state of New York is sending the city of St. Petersburg some COVID-19 relief, it was announced Wednesday during a conference call.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Tuesday warned that the city might need to take additional action if the recent surge in coronavirus cases in...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus, despite the state seeing record increases in new cases of COVID...
St. Pete Pride has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
St. Petersburg again is facing problems over its ability to treat sewage during big storms.
St. Petersburg is one of 25 cities getting money to go green from philanthropist and rumored presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.
The devastation red tide has caused in Florida will be one of the topics covered at the 8th annual St.Petersburg Science Festival Saturday.
St. Petersburg leaders have settled a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2016 after the city released millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa…
A state investigation into St. Petersburg's sewage spills places much of the blame on the decision to close the Albert Whitted wastewater treatment…
About 50,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage overflowed Wednesday from a water treatment plant in south St. Petersburg.