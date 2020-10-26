-
Nils Hase, a retiree who lives in Tarpon Springs, is wearing a mask and loading his Home Depot haul into his car on a recent weekday afternoon. In the…
As coronvirus cases continue to rise in Florida, most counties are going with a hybrid plan that has many students attending school at least part-time.…
The Pasco County School District has extended the deadline for people to weigh in on fall options for returning students through Wednesday, July 8. The...
Counties across of Tampa Bay can now operate short-term vacation rentals. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has approved...
Pinellas and Pasco counties are starting to see significant declines in the number of hepatitis A cases that are being diagnosed each month, the state’s...
In March, WUSF was the only media outlet invited to join students and agents from the FBI on a visit to a University of South Florida-run facility where...
Tampa Electric’s solar panel project is facing pushback from residents in Pasco County, as homeowners have filed lawsuits against the installation of...
Around 65 patients with special needs displaced by Hurricane Michael are finding shelter at the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter in Pasco County.
Pasco County will soon be home to a new 114,000-square-foot veteran’s outpatient clinic.
A preliminary decision by the state to approve a new hospice program in Pasco County faces legal challenges from two companies that were turned down. The…