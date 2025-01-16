Florida nurses rally for improved staffing, health insurance and AI safety

Nurses at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah joined thousands of fellow caregivers nationwide Thursday morning to express concerns over low staffing levels, the need for up-to-date equipment, quality health insurance and artificial intelligence safeguards.

The march was organized by the National Nurses United to highlight broad support among nurses for solutions that prioritize patient care.

Intensive care nurse Lazaro Garcia, who has worked at Palmetto General for about a decade and is the union’s chief representative, said several improvements are top of mind for hospital staff.

“We’ve got [several] things going on inside the hospital with safe staffing, supplies, medical insurance that we’re trying to make better after this new company came in,” Garcia said.

Palmetto General is managed by Healthcare System of America, which took over last year after the previous owner, Steward Health Care, filed for bankruptcy.

“This community deserves an excellent hospital,” said Barbara Garay, a registered nurse at Palmetto General. “As a nurse, I come in here and I give everything that I’ve got. But it makes it really hard when you don’t have the things you need.

“I know that [the new owners] have a lot on their hands with this transition. I’m just really hoping that they take into consideration how needed this hospital is for the community and that they do make these positive changes so that our hospital can be as great as we want it to be.”

Other NNU demonstrations took place in Florida and around the country as more than 100,000 NNU members are entering contract negotiations with their employers.

Special to WGCU Nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte protested Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2025, asking for safe staffing levels and patient safeguards amid the rapid introduction of AI technologies.

The protests included nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

“We won major victories in our latest contract, which is a testament to the power of the nurses working together,” said Valerie Jean, a registered nurse in the float pool at Fawcett Hospital. “This national day of action is another reminder that no nurse is ever alone. Whether it’s in your unit or your union, together, nurses achieve the best outcomes for our patients.”

Other state demonstrations were slated for HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa and HCA Florida Largo Hospital in Largo.

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an NNU affiliate, also participated in Thursday's protests.

Information from WGCU in Fort Myers was used in this report.



