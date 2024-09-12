DeSantis pledges to invest even more into growing Florida's nursing workforce

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging more money in the coming fiscal year to help grow Florida’s nursing workforce.

The governor says the state has already invested nearly $400 million in two programs created by lawmakers in 2022 to help graduate more nurses from Florida schools.

“Because of these investments, enrollment in associate of science and nursing programs at our state colleges has increased by 25 percent," he said.

Additionally, the number of those completing the course increased by 24 percent.

DeSantis says more than 1,800 nursing students recently graduated from the state university system, a record amount.

Florida is expected to face a significant nursing shortage within the next decade. DeSantis hopes investing in these programs might help to reverse that course.