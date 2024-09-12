© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis pledges to invest even more into growing Florida's nursing workforce

Health News Florida | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 12, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
More than 100 students celebrate during their nurse pinning ceremony at the University of Florida in May 2024. More than 1,800 nursing students graduated this spring from the state university system, according to the governor.
University of Florida
More than 100 students celebrate during their nurse pinning ceremony at the University of Florida in May 2024. More than 1,800 nursing students graduated this spring from the state university system, according to the governor.

The governor says the state has already invested nearly $400 million in two programs created by lawmakers in 2022 to help graduate more nurses from Florida schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging more money in the coming fiscal year to help grow Florida’s nursing workforce.

The governor says the state has already invested nearly $400 million in two programs created by lawmakers in 2022 to help graduate more nurses from Florida schools.

“Because of these investments, enrollment in associate of science and nursing programs at our state colleges has increased by 25 percent," he said.

Additionally, the number of those completing the course increased by 24 percent.

DeSantis says more than 1,800 nursing students recently graduated from the state university system, a record amount.

Florida is expected to face a significant nursing shortage within the next decade. DeSantis hopes investing in these programs might help to reverse that course.
Tags
Health News Florida nursesnursing shortagenursing schoolState University Systemhealth care worker
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content