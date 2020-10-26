-
Dorothy Twigg was living on her own, cooking and walking without help until a dizzy spell landed her in the emergency room. She spent three days confined…
The technology used by Facebook, Google and Amazon to turn spoken language into text, recognize faces and target advertising could help doctors combat one…
Medicare paid at least $1.5 billion over a decade to replace seven types of defective heart devices, a government watchdog says. The devices apparently…
The federal government is penalizing 758 hospitals with higher rates of patient safety incidents, and more than half of those places had also been fined…
Officer Richard Walter looked out the window of his patrol car and saw two young men trading punches outside Sutter’s Saloon.It was 2 a.m. on what should…
An investigation into doctors performing common elective surgeries is placing the spotlight on a Citrus County physician and hospital.The non-profit news…
Two years ago, a little boy with a leaky heart valve was rolled into the operating room at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando. Before…
More than 40 percent of Florida’s nursing homes have been cited for problems related to medication errors in the past three years, the Daytona Beach…
When his mother had lung surgery in Miami, Dr. Robert M. Wachter said he didn't leave her bedside. As chief of hospital service at a major medical center…
Too many patients leave the hospital, only to bounce back within a few weeks -- an indication that either they were discharged too soon or they were…