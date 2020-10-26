-
The American job market went from one of the strongest into a deep recession in a matter of a couple of weeks this spring. Tens of millions of the country’s youngest workers were just getting started.
Front-line health care workers are locked in a heated dispute with many infection control specialists and hospital administrators over how the novel…
With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will…
Memorial Healthcare System's Maggie Hansen was recently appointed to the Florida Board of Nursing. She says, COVID-19 has changed nursing and that nurses need everyone's help.
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
While most people who die from COVID-19 are over 65, health care workers who die are often younger. Here are stories of some who died in their 20s, leaving shattered dreams and devastated families.
A nurse who worked for more than 12 years at the Marion County Jail has died from COVID-19.Charles “Dan” Manrique, 71, died on Saturday. He was the night…
As a nursing PhD student and teaching assistant at the University of Central Florida, Valorie MacKenna solved an important problem when the pandemic hit:…
With the coronavirus spreading out of control in many parts of the U.S., some experts say the strategy of testing and tracing can't contain the pandemic until lockdowns bring case numbers down.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Friday hosted a virtual roundtable with frontline health care workers to talk about Florida’s response to...