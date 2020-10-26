-
Chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills defended the NFL's plans to return in September. He tells Morning Edition that the league has an extensive testing program but won't be instituting a "bubble."
-
Over the last two decades or so, CTE – short for chronic traumatic encephalopathy – has become almost synonymous with the National Football League. The...
-
A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers, many of them stars in the 1980s and 1990s, who claimed World…
-
A former NFL and University of Florida football player has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for a health care fraud scheme that prosecutors say…
-
The NFL's new rule outlawing a player from lowering his head to initially make any sort of hit with his helmet likely will be included in replay reviews…
-
Companies distributing genetic tests at pro sports events say they can help people make the most of exercise and nutrition. But regulators say some are medical tests that could land people in trouble.
-
NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with NPR Science Correspondent Jon Hamilton about the Hernandez family's announcement and the connections between CTE, the degenerative brain disease, and violent behavior.
-
As the country starts to get back into its most popular professional team sport, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous football can be.
-
Lawyers representing 142 retired NFL players filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL Monday in Fort Lauderdale. They want the league to recognize CTE,...
-
A doctor who will be portrayed by actor Will Smith in the upcoming movie, "Concussion," told a Tampa audience how his research into brain injuries has…