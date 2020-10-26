-
Riviera Beach native Devon Lewis-Buchanan, a former Las Vegas Raiders rookie prospect, joins Raiders.
Over the last two decades or so, CTE – short for chronic traumatic encephalopathy – has become almost synonymous with the National Football League. The...
The University of Miami’s Sports Medicine Institute concussion program is testing a medical marijuana pill for high school football players.
A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers, many of them stars in the 1980s and 1990s, who claimed World…
NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with NPR Science Correspondent Jon Hamilton about the Hernandez family's announcement and the connections between CTE, the degenerative brain disease, and violent behavior.
As the country starts to get back into its most popular professional team sport, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous football can be.
Boston University researchers will study Aaron Hernandez's brain to determine if the former NFL star suffered from the same degenerative brain disease as…
Renee Montagne talks with ESPN reporter Steve Fainaru about a startling statement by the NFL's executive vice president for health and safety about chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
A doctor who will be portrayed by actor Will Smith in the upcoming movie, "Concussion," told a Tampa audience how his research into brain injuries has…
Researchers studying a degenerative disease in former athletes say 11 of 12 brains of deceased former NFL players tested over the past year showed signs…