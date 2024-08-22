Florida families are seeking consistent care following Medicaid unwinding

Many Florida families are facing interruptions in health care for their children following the mass disenrollment resulting from the state’s Medicaid unwinding.

In Florida, it’s estimated that around 550,000 children lost Medicaid coverage since May of last year, when the state began purging enrollees.

The state’s process for redetermining Floridians' eligibility for Medicaid has also come under fire, with many health advocates citing a high number of complaints over the accuracy and timeliness of termination notices sent to enrollees.

In August 2023, two Florida parents filed a class-action lawsuit claiming they were improperly disenrolled from Medicaid and that it hurt their children’s ability to receive critical treatments. The federal case went to trial this month.

Attorney Lynn Hearn with the Florida Health Justice Project, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit, said that suspicions about Florida's Medicaid redetermination process being riddled with errors and lacking due process are being confirmed in court.

"We are seeing a high volume of errors being made in the eligibility determinations. We see these in our individual practice, and we learned some additional information about these types of errors during the litigation," she said during a press call held by the Florida Policy Institute.

Hearn said that the nonprofit is continuing to hear from parents daily who believe that their Medicaid eligibility was terminated in error.

Georgetown Center for Children and Families director Joan Alker said that securing health insurance for children and pregnant women in Florida has become a litigious affair.

"Unfortunately, the state is distinguishing itself these days with being one of the most hostile states in the country, if not the most hostile state to the notion that children should have access to health,” she said during the press call.

Separate from the federal class-action lawsuit, the DeSantis administration has been challenging federal rules that relate to Florida KidCare, the state program that distributes federal Children’s Health Insurance Program funds.

Despite a federal court in Tampa shooting down the rule challenges brought by the state, Alker said the administration is appealing the decision.

Alker said Florida families are stuck in the crossfire of the two ongoing lawsuits and the confusion from the Medicaid unwinding.

In the meantime, she said pregnant women, new mothers and young kids are being forced to delay critical care and pay out of pocket for health care expenses.

