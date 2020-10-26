-
The economic upheaval that has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without jobs might also upend health insurance for children in working…
A Senate health-care panel on Tuesday agreed to eliminate a $1 million lifetime benefits cap for children enrolled in the Florida Healthy Kids…
Florida’s children’s health insurance program will require tens of millions of dollars in extra state funding over the next several years, according to…
Protesters gathered in Orlando Monday to highlight Florida’s failure to expand Medicaid. The protest on I-Drive came as President Trump and Governor Rick…
The number of Medicaid patients in Florida could be decreasing like never before. Members of the state’s Social Services Estimating Conference on…
Despite an earlier assertion from a top Medicaid official that the state could be giving a “freebie,” lawmakers have agreed to fund Florida KidCare…
The list of those asking Florida Gov. Rick Scott to waive insurance premium requirements for low-income families in 48 counties impacted by Hurricane Irma…
The Florida House on Thursday passed a long-debated proposal to help children of legal immigrants get health-insurance coverage through the state's…
The state Legislature is on the verge of extending healthcare to thousands of Florida children. Revisions to the KidCare program will cover children of ...
To the surprise and delight of lawmakers who have long backed the proposal, House Speaker Steve Crisafulli on Tuesday called for eliminating a five-year…