KidCare expansion signed: Helps ensure Florida families 'can economically prosper'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a bill that increases the income threshold to qualify for subsidized coverage under the Florida KidCare program.

Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children.

Previously, subsidized coverage was available to families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four.

The new law increases that threshold to 300 percent, or $90,000 for a family of four.

“By increasing access to affordable child health care, more working families can count on KidCare to help them climb the ladder toward financial independence,” said Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, board chair for Florida Healthy Kids Corp., one of the KidCare partners covering ages 5 to 17.

“Parents will no longer have to choose between a pay raise and losing affordable health coverage for their kids, giving them the freedom to work toward bigger, better futures for their families," Haridopolos wrote in a social media post.

The law “ensures Florida families can economically prosper while keeping their children healthy,” House sponsor Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said in a social media post.

The governor also signed four other health care-related bills this week::