Florida Community Care joins the fight over Medicaid managed care contracts

A health plan that was awarded a Medicaid managed care contract is trying to help fend off a lawsuit aimed at preventing the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration from moving forward with contracts.

Florida Community Care filed a motion this week to intervene in a lawsuit that a losing bidder, ImagineCare, filed against AHCA.

After a yearlong process, the agency in April announced plans to award contracts to five managed care organizations, including Florida Community Care. That prompted bid protests from ImagineCare and other health plans and led to settlement discussions.

The lawsuit, filed July 17, said ImagineCare, after being shut out, intends to continue pursuing a protest through the administrative law system.

In the lawsuit, ImagineCare seeks an injunction to prevent the agency from moving forward with contracts while such protests play out.

While Florida Community Care was selected for a contract in April, it later reached a settlement with the agency that will allow it to provide services in more parts of the state.

In the motion to intervene, filed Wednesday, Florida Community Care said it will “suffer direct harm if the relief requested by ImagineCare is granted” and blocks contracts.

“FCC (Florida Community Care) seeks to intervene in this case to support AHCA’s contract award decisions and to assist in ensuring that contracts are implemented to provide needed services to the Medicaid program as soon as reasonably practical,” the motion said.

The multiyear contracts involve tens of billions of dollars, as about 3.14 million people received care through the Medicaid managed care system as of May.

