Experts discuss the hidden toll of uterine fibroids, and elder abuse and neglect

On this episode, "What's Health Got to Do With It?" highlights two critical issues in health care that are common yet often overlooked.

We begin with uterine fibroids: tumors that occur frequently in women of reproductive age. Symptoms include bleeding, swelling and cramping, but fibroids also can affect pregnancy and, in some cases, lead to miscarriage.

Joining the discussion are Dr. Elliot Cazes, an OB-GYN in private practice and professor at the University of Tampa, and Monique Little, a fibroid patient.

In our second block, many turn to nursing facilities to deliver high-quality and cost-effective care for their geriatric loved ones.

But in some cases, patients report abuse and neglect from caregivers.

We explore the growing need for vigilance in these settings and steps to take when maltreatment is suspected.

The guest is Casey Wagner, an attorney with Jacksonville law firm Baggett Law who specializes in nursing home abuse, assisted living facility neglect and medical malpractice.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

