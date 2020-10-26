-
State health care regulators on Wednesday issued an emergency order freezing admissions at a Brandon assisted living facility accused of not taking proper…
A Chipley man who authorities say fatally stabbed a man at an assisted living facility has been arrested.The Dothan Eagle reports 34-year-old Christopher…
Failures by a Tampa assisted living facility to follow its policies helped lead to an 81-year-old man’s death a state investigation found, according to…
A Marion County woman accused of defrauding Medicaid said in an affidavit she was caught up in living well and "got greedy," the Ocala Star-Banner…
An off-duty security guard has been arrested for beating two residents at the assisted living facility where he worked, according to the Tampa Bay…
Bay Gardens Retirement Village in Tampa no longer has a license to operate as an assisted living facility. As the Tampa Bay Times reports, the facility…
Life Care Center of Sarasota has become the first Florida skilled nursing and rehab facility to win the Gold National Quality Award from the American…
A mom and daughter in Marion County have been arrested for operating unlicensed assisted living facilities they claimed were emergency shelters, the Ocala…
The Florida Department of Health has revoked the license of a 118-bed assisted living facility in Boynton Beach accused of numerous shortcomings, The Palm…