© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yes, service dogs are health care workers. Then, a look at diabetes self-management

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published August 5, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
what's health logo

On this episode, Dr. Lisa Iezzoni joins our host, Dr. Joe Sirven, to examine the responsibilities of four-legged health care professionals.

On this episode, our host, Dr. Joe Sirven, examines the responsibilities of four-legged health care professionals.

Service dogs are tasked with many duties including aiding patients who are blind, alerting the deaf and calming those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.


Our guest is Dr. Lisa Iezzoni, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, which is based at the Health Policy Research Center at the Mongan Institute-Massachusetts General Hospital.

In the second block, we take a closer look at how some patients are self-managing their diabetes treatments.

Diabetes is a common condition that requires monitoring, treatment and lifestyle changes to regulate insulin.

Offering expertise is Linda Lockett Brown, a registered dietitian nutritionist at CINET Nutrition in Orange Park.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Sirven is a Jacksonville neurologist at Mayo Clinic.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?service animalsdiabetes
Stacey Bennett
Related Content