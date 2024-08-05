Yes, service dogs are health care workers. Then, a look at diabetes self-management

On this episode, our host, Dr. Joe Sirven, examines the responsibilities of four-legged health care professionals.

Service dogs are tasked with many duties including aiding patients who are blind, alerting the deaf and calming those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.



Our guest is Dr. Lisa Iezzoni, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, which is based at the Health Policy Research Center at the Mongan Institute-Massachusetts General Hospital.

In the second block, we take a closer look at how some patients are self-managing their diabetes treatments.

Diabetes is a common condition that requires monitoring, treatment and lifestyle changes to regulate insulin.

Offering expertise is Linda Lockett Brown, a registered dietitian nutritionist at CINET Nutrition in Orange Park.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Sirven is a Jacksonville neurologist at Mayo Clinic.

