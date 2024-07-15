How medical gaslighting can lead to misdiagnosis and mistreatment

On this episode, "What's Health Got to Do With It?" examines medical gaslighting, a term that describes dismissing or downplaying a patient's symptoms or previous health history.

Medical gaslighting, which happens more commonly to women and people of color, leads to misdiagnosis and mistreatment.

According to a study from the European Society of Cardiology, chest pain is misdiagnosed in women more frequently than in men, and risks of heart attack are underrated in women.

To help us understand the issue, our guest is Heather, a woman living with acute hepatic porphyria, a rare genetic condition.

Then, the program examines the connection between sleep quality and mental health.

Dr. Pablo Castillo, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, explains how stress levels and socioeconomic factors affect sleep habits.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

