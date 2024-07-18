Some recommended checkups to keep your heart beating strong

Your heart takes a licking, and most of the time, it keeps on ticking. But there are several screenings you can get to be sure that it does.

According to the American Heart Association, an important factor in lowering your risk for cardiovascular disease is managing your health behaviors. These include your diet, physical activity, whether you smoke, body mass index, blood pressure, total cholesterol and more.

A first step to protecting heart health: check your blood pressure. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that adults over age 40 have their blood pressure measured by a health care provider at least once a year.

High blood pressure greatly increases your risk of heart disease and stroke.

An annual blood test to measure cholesterol is also encouraged. The National Institutes of Health says adults over age 65 should have an annual blood test to measure their cholesterol.

Like high blood pressure, cholesterol can be controlled through lifestyle changes and medication.

If you are obese and age 35 to 70, the American Diabetes Association says a blood sugar check every three years is necessary. High blood sugar puts you at a greater risk of developing insulin resistance, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

You can also consider a lipoprotein test or abdominal ultrasound.

A lipoprotein test is important if you have a family history of early heart disease or if you are considering a statin to lower your cholesterol. An abdominal ultrasound is useful for older men who have a history of smoking.

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to your heart health.

