Specialists share strategies for preventing heart attacks and strokes

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

In observance of American Heart and Stroke Awareness Month, the conversation on this episode centers on strategies for preventing and managing heart attacks and strokes, emphasizing the importance of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular well-being.

The guest is Dr. Grzegorz Brzezick, a neuroendovascular surgery specialist with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Then, Dr. Sebastian Carraquillo, an interventional and peripheral vascular cardiologist associated with HCA Memorial Hospital, offers insights on sustaining heart health.

Carraquillo explores crucial indicators of a healthy heart, offers guidance on day-to-day monitoring and underscores the influence of strong emotional connections and relationships on heart well-being.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

