A small study of teens who were conceived via assisted reproductive technology finds a significant number already have hypertension and premature "age-related changes" in their blood vessels.
Trim your hair, your beard, your blood pressure? Black men reduced one of their biggest medical risks through a novel project that shows the power of…
African-Americans experienced a drop in blood pressure when they moved from highly segregated neighborhoods to more integrated areas, according to a study that followed people's health for decades.
A new analysis of U.S. health insurance claims is worrisome, pediatricians say: More and more young people are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.
Decisions about high blood pressure have gotten thornier over the past couple of years. There's no consensus on when to start treatment with drugs. The latest evidence adds to the confusion.
After 10 weeks, hypertensive rats fed a diet consisting of 5 percent asparagus had lower blood pressure than their counterparts fed a standard rat diet.
In the ongoing debate about the possible benefits of vitamin D supplements, a study suggests that the vitamin might indeed play a role in mildly reducing high blood pressure. The study was small and looked at just African-Americans, but the authors say the findings warrant further research.