DeSantis signs a bill that requires youth coaches to undergo CPR and AED training

A law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday requires youth athletic coaches to learn how to render lifesaving aid — including CPR.

State Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, sponsored the measure. He says as a parent he wants every coach to know the basics.

"In our state, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death for student-athletes," he said during a recent state Senate committee hearing. "It impacts as many as 23,000 young people annually.

The measure applies to Florida’s public K-12 schools. Coaches must undergo CPR training every two years.

“This bill takes a remarkable step forward and make sure that when we’re not there with our kids we can rest assure that the training does happen," said Collins. "The tools are there to provide them that opportunity to have a successful outcome, when something does go wrong.”

The law also requires an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to be present at all sporting events, including practices and workouts.

The law goes into effect July 1.

Copyright 2024 WFSU