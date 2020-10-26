-
St. Vincent’s HealthCare landed a permit Thursday to build a four-story riverfront heart and vascular pavilion at its Riverside campus at 1 Shircliff Way.
What kind of heart check-up do young athletes need to make the team? A large study of teenage soccer players in England found in-depth screening didn't…
As early as your mid-40s, especially if you're sedentary, your heart muscle can show signs of aging, losing its youthful elasticity and power. But moderately strenuous exercise can change that.
Despite not having all the funding accounted for yet, ground was broken Tuesday on the USF Health Heart Institute. The five-story, 100,000 square-foot…