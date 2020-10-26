-
A study found consuming two eggs per day was linked to a 27 percent higher risk of developing heart disease. The finding reopens the debate about the potential risks of too much dietary cholesterol.
A newer cholesterol drug, used with older statin medicines, modestly lowered heart risks and deaths in a big study of heart attack survivors that might…
The Obama administration is cracking down on artificial trans fats, calling them a threat to public health.The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday…
A study of statin use in the real world found that 17 percent of patients taking the pills reported side effects, including muscle pain, nausea, and problems with their liver or nervous system. Many of those people quit taking the pills, at least temporarily.