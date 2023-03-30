Red tide is back in Manatee and Sarasota counties, but diminishing in Pinellas

Red tide is almost gone from the Pinellas beaches, but is back in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

State environmental officials said Wednesday that low amounts of red tide were found in Pinellas only at Belleair Beach, Shell Key and Fort De Soto.

But problems are persisting south of Tampa Bay. Medium amounts of the toxin were found this week at Anna Maria Island and the Longboat Key boat ramp in Manatee County. In Sarasota, low amounts were found at Lido Beach and New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Low amounts are also being reported on the south fishing pier of the Sunshine Skyway.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported this week in all three counties.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable movement of surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Map of red tide hotspots

