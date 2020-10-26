-
The red tide blooms, which began to surface off Florida's west coast around October 2019, seem to have cleared out for now. They caused respiratory...
Florida's task force to combat red tide plans to finalize some ideas for the state legislature soon.
Florida’s woeful water conditions may be driving manatees into new, more hazardous territory. In 2019, the number of manatees killed by boats reached a...
A lethal Gulf Coast red tide that littered beaches with dead wildlife in 2018 is back and this time around, it's claiming one of North America's rarest...
The holidays provide extra time for fishing along the Gulf coast, but some popular species are not for keeps due to red tide.
Toxic red tide algae is starting to bloom along Florida’s west coast again. State wildlife officials say elevated levels have been detected recently...
Red tide is getting worse in the Tampa Bay area, causing fish kills last week in parts of Sarasota County.
Florida officials are rolling out a new online dashboard that allows the public to get a snapshot of water quality in the state's major lakes and...
Red tide has returned to the Tampa Bay area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a bloom of the organism that causes red...
As red tide conditions persist along the Southwest Florida coast between Venice south to Marco Island, residents and visitors of some Lee County beaches...