WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC, FDA send a letter reply rejecting Ladapo's COVID vaccine recommendations

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT
joseph ladapo 02232022.jpg
Brendan Farrington
/
Associated Press
Dr. Joseph Ladapo recommended against men ages 18 to 39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that an analysis showed an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths. The CDC and FDA dismissed his conclusions.

The letter from the federal agencies warned Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo that his analysis about the mRNA risks are harmful to the public.

U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida's surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public.

The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. It was a response to a letter Ladapo had written the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 and has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

Ladapo last year released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, contradicting federal public health leaders whose advice says all kids should get the shots.

He also has recommended against men ages 18 to 39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that an analysis by the Florida Department of Health showed an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths.

In their letter, the federal agencies refuted the analysis' conclusion, saying that cardiovascular experts who studied the concern had concluded that the risk of strokes and heart attacks was lower in people who had been vaccinated, not higher.

More than 13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world with little evidence of adverse effects, the federal health agencies said.

“It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable. Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort," said the letter signed by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday didn't respond to an email inquiry about the letter.

COVID-19 Coronavirus coronavirus vaccine CDC FDA Joseph Ladapo Florida Department of Health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
