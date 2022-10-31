Red tide blooms have been detected along Charlotte and Lee counties

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected this past week along Florida's Gulf coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday showed that high concentrations are off Charlotte and Lee counties. The previous week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations off those counties.

The FWC's daily sample map Friday showed that within the most recent eight days of sampling, red tide blooms were detected near Punta Gorda Beach, Stump Pass, Little Gasparilla Island, Boca Grande, and Blind Pass.

A red tide bloom was first detected in mid-October off the coast of Sarasota County, and Friday's report shows it is still there.

Respiratory irritation that is suspected to be related to the bloom was still being reported in Sarasota County this past week to the FWC, although the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System's Red Tide Respiratory Forecast showed very low respiratory risks up and down Florida's west coast.

Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System / Courtesy The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast on Friday showed a low risk of irritation, but GCOOS suggests those with lung diseases to leave the beach if you begin feeling effects.

For Collier County, only background to low concentrations were observed offshore.

No fish kills have been reported this season.

