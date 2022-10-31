© 2022 Health News Florida



Red tide blooms have been detected along Charlotte and Lee counties

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published October 31, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
/
FWC

The FWC's daily sample map Friday showed that within the most recent eight days of sampling, blooms were detected near Punta Gorda Beach, Stump Pass, Little Gasparilla, Boca Grande and Blind Pass.

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected this past week along Florida's Gulf coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday showed that high concentrations are off Charlotte and Lee counties. The previous week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations off those counties.

A red tide bloom was first detected in mid-October off the coast of Sarasota County, and Friday's report shows it is still there.

Respiratory irritation that is suspected to be related to the bloom was still being reported in Sarasota County this past week to the FWC, although the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System's Red Tide Respiratory Forecast showed very low respiratory risks up and down Florida's west coast.

The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast on Friday showed a low risk of irritation, but GCOOS suggests those with lung diseases to leave the beach if you begin feeling effects.
For Collier County, only background to low concentrations were observed offshore.

No fish kills have been reported this season.

