The new policy allows for five-minute mask breaks throughout the day.
The Sarasota County School District currently requires all students and staff to wear face masks, unless they have a medical exemption.
Coronavirus rates have remained low in Florida since schools reopened in August, but with flu season approaching, experts say masks are more important than ever.
Health experts say coronavirus cases are expected to rise as schools and bars reopen, and that masks are one of society's only defenses until a vaccine is available.
It calls for students to wear masks made of solid material, unless they get a medical waiver, in which case a shield could be substituted.
Children who attend school in Sarasota County will have to wear either a mask or clear face shield, except in a handful of circumstances, the school...
The Sarasota County School Board on Tuesday will offer details on the school district’s reopening plan . They will also finalize the district’s mask...
Sarasota County has opened a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site but like others locations across the region, resources are very limited.
By Daylina MillerThousands of Floridians – including children - who receive public assistance benefits like food stamps and Medicaid had their personal…
The Sarasota County Commission has rejected a preemptive ban on recreational marijuana because of an error found in the ordinance.