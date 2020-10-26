-
Red tide has returned to the Tampa Bay area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that a bloom of the organism that causes red...
-
Reptile owners and vendors affected by an addition to Florida’s prohibited species list are filing a petition to challenge the decision.
-
Experts say the red tide that plagued Florida's coastline for 15 months is one of the five worst toxic algae events in the state's recorded history. State…
-
Patchy toxic blooms have been hanging around the Gulf of Mexico for more than a year now, killing fish and other marine life. State wildlife officials...
-
Local governments have spent $17.3 million the state provided to combat outbreaks of red tide and toxic blue-green algae, which have caused massive fish…
-
Florida’s wildlife management agency is announcing a record number of green sea turtle nests this year. That's in spite of impacts from Hurricane Irma.
-
Florida wildlife officials say lionfish harvesters are crucial to getting rid of the invasive species. But, lionfish removal divers are urged to safely...
-
It can be hard to avoid lawn mowers, bulldozers and curious dogs if you spend a lot of time in a hole in the ground. That's the habitat of the Florida...
-
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants the public to report all fish kills this summer, when high temperatures and hurricanes...
-
Despite a months-long season for red snapper in state waters off Florida and other Gulf states, fisherman across the Gulf of Mexico are gearing up to...