Federal and state officials are trying to strike a balance between conservation and public access to South Florida waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife...
A mysterious neurological condition that impacts an animal's ability to control their hind legs has Florida wildlife officials stumped and left panther...
Reptile owners and vendors affected by an addition to Florida’s prohibited species list are filing a petition to challenge the decision.
Hurricane Michael’s impact on shoal bass in the Chipola River and its tributaries drew a state emergency order Wednesday against harvesting the freshwater…
Florida recorded 628 boating accidents in 2018, down 18 percent from a year earlier, according to a new report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife…
Florida wildlife authorities say four species no longer will be listed as imperiled.The species are the harlequin darter, Homosassa shrew, southern fox…
Before leaving the governor's mansion for the U.S. Senate, Rick Scott filled more than 70 positions. It includes a Bradenton man facing an environmental...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is making its way through its list of 57 of the state’s imperiled species, issuing voluntary...
Florida boaters killed a record number of manatees in 2018 and the state reported a near-record of manatee deaths overall.TCPalm.com reports that the…
Using chum to attract sharks in waters used by beachgoers, surfers and divers is closer to being banned in Florida, despite concerns the change will…