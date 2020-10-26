-
West Nile virus has been confirmed in humans in Lee and Collier County.
A public health vehicle was unveiled during a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday.
Keep mosquitoes away from your property and family.
Officials with the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems both report a slight decrease Thursday in COVID-19 patient volumes. Lee Health’s four acute care hospitals are currently treating 296 COVID-19 positive patients, which is down from 310 patients Wednesday.
Despite Florida’s ongoing surge in new cases of the coronavirus, the Lee Health and Naples Community Hospital healthcare systems experienced a slight reduction over the weekend in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in their acute care hospitals. Lee Health is currently treating 335 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 18 fewer than on Friday. NCH is currently treating 121 COVID-19 positive patients, which is 11 fewer than before the weekend.
A recent report shows many labs in the state reporting 100% positivity rates for COVID-19 tests, meaning that every test they report is positive for the virus or that they’re simply not reporting negative test results, but and Lee Health officials say that’s not the case.
Convalescent plasma treatment looks promising for COVID-19. Lee Health seeks donors.
A student of Cypress Lake High School in Lee County died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.
Lee County Commissioners approved funding Tuesday for Florida Gulf Coast University researchers to conduct a COVID-19 antibody study.
Florida had 38 reported cases of hepatitis A last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 3,163 as of Saturday, according to the state…