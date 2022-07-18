© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A lawsuit against FSU over the pandemic shutdown is moving forward

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published July 18, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT
Students take the Legacy Walk to get to classes on the FSU campus, Sept. 13th, 2021.
Patrick Sternad
/
WFSU Public Media
Students take the Legacy Walk to get to classes on the FSU campus, Sept. 13th, 2021.

The case is similar to lawsuits filed against colleges and universities in other parts of Florida and across the country.

A potential class-action lawsuit will continue about whether Florida State University should refund money to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys for named plaintiff Harrison Broer filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to take up the case, which is similar to lawsuits filed against colleges and universities in other parts of Florida and across the country.

The case contends that FSU students should receive partial refunds of tuition and fees that they paid for on-campus classes and services. FSU shut down its campus in spring 2020 because of the pandemic, temporarily forcing students to take online classes.

Broer was an FSU law student, and the lawsuit contends FSU breached contracts with him and other students. But Leon County Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith last month dismissed the lawsuit, rejecting the breach-of-contract allegations.

“Plaintiff and FSU did not enter into an express contract to provide services or in-person instruction from the spring semester in exchange for the payment of student fees. … Similarly, this court finds that plaintiff and FSU did not enter into an express contract to return payment of student fees or tuition under the circumstances pled, or to guarantee in-person instruction or a campus operated free from interruption,” Smith wrote.

As is common, the notice filed Wednesday does not detail arguments that Broer’s attorneys will make at the Tallahassee-based appeals court.

Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19FSUFlorida State Universitylawsuitscoronavirus liability
The News Service of Florida
Related Content