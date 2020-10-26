-
Pointing to an “unprecedented” number of lawsuits, the state Agency for Health Care Administration is asking the Legislature for nearly $1.4 million in…
The deaths of 12 residents at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in September has reignited a legislative battle between the state's trial…
The state of Florida has paid more than $11 million over a 30-year period to settle hundreds of cases that alleged that state workers were sexually…
When appendicitis struck a young mother vacationing in St. Pete Beach eight years ago, she was rushed to Palms of Pasadena Hospital. There, Dr. Ernest…
The family of a Florida autistic man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over a 2016 police shooting in which the man's caretaker was wounded.The…
Jolted by a “60 Minutes” expose, some Florida lawmakers want to deal with a blizzard of so-called “drive-by” Americans With Disabilities Act lawsuits.
A major hospital chain is settling a long-running tax dispute with the state of Florida.Records show HCA Holdings, the parent company of the…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott sued the Obama administration Tuesday, charging that federal officials are coercing the state to expand Medicaid in order to get…
A hospital social worker is suing Broward Health, saying officials refused to let her return to work after she underwent a double mastectomy and refused…
The family of a schizophrenic and developmentally disabled woman filed suit against Florida Hospital for allegedly trying to cover up a sexual assault the…