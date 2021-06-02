© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FSU Seeks To Scuttle COVID-19 Student Lawsuit

Health News Florida | By News Service Florida
Published June 2, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT
Florida State University sign on campus reminding students to wear masks.
WFSU
/
A sign at Florida State University reminds students to wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in 2020.

The potential class-action lawsuit contends that students paid to learn in person but were short-changed last spring when they had to take classes remotely because of the pandemic.

Florida State University is asking a judge to reject a potential class-action lawsuit that seeks to recoup money for students who were forced to learn online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSU attorneys last week filed a document in Leon County circuit court arguing that a judge should dismiss the case or issue a judgment in the university’s favor. In part, the document pointed to sovereign immunity, which helps shield governmental entities from lawsuits.

Also, the FSU attorneys argued that no contract existed between named plaintiff Harrison Broer and the university.

“Simply stated, there is no enforceable written contract between plaintiff (Broer) and FSU,” the document said. “And because there is no express contract between the parties … plaintiff’s breach of contract claim is barred by sovereign immunity.”

Attorneys for Broer, an Auburndale resident who was a FSU law school student in spring 2020, filed the lawsuit last month. Like similar lawsuits filed in Florida and other states, it contends that students paid to learn in person but were short-changed last spring when they had to take classes remotely because of the pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that Florida State has not offered “fair and/or appropriate refunds of fees charged for tuition and other services paid to cover the cost of certain on-campus services which are no longer available to students.

To the extent refunds have been offered, the refunds have not been commensurate with the financial losses to the students and their families.”

The lawsuit came after the Legislature in April passed a bill (HB 1261) designed to shield colleges and universities from such cases. The bill has not formally been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis and would take effect July 1.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19class action lawsuitlawsuitFlorida State UniversityFSU
News Service Florida
Related Content