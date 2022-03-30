© 2020 Health News Florida



Researchers continue studying possible health effects from airborne algae toxins

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
Florida Gulf Coast University
/
Mike Parsons is a professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University.

FGCU professor Mike Parsons discusses the study, which seeks volunteers who live near the water to provide blood, urine and nasal samples for baseline data.

Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida Atlantic University are studying the possible human health impacts caused by airborne toxins produced by blue-green algae through a study called "Cyanotoxins in Air Study."


FGCU researchers are focusing on collecting the air sampling data, and researchers from FAU's College of Nursing and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute are working on the human health side of the study.

They’ve been collecting air samples in Southwest Florida and across the state in Stuart.

Researchers are asking volunteers who live near the water to provide blood, urine and nasal samples. There hasn’t been a major blue-green algae bloom for a few years so they’re collecting baseline data.

Mike Parsons, a marine science professor at FGCU, discusses the study in this interview. Click on the Listen button above.

You can learn more about the CAST study by clicking here.

You can learn more about becoming a volunteer by clicking here.


Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University.
