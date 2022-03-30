Researchers continue studying possible health effects from airborne algae toxins

Researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida Atlantic University are studying the possible human health impacts caused by airborne toxins produced by blue-green algae through a study called "Cyanotoxins in Air Study."



FGCU researchers are focusing on collecting the air sampling data, and researchers from FAU's College of Nursing and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute are working on the human health side of the study.

They’ve been collecting air samples in Southwest Florida and across the state in Stuart.

Researchers are asking volunteers who live near the water to provide blood, urine and nasal samples. There hasn’t been a major blue-green algae bloom for a few years so they’re collecting baseline data.

Mike Parsons, a marine science professor at FGCU, discusses the study in this interview. Click on the Listen button above.

